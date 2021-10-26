Kukah warns politicians against using religion as tool, seeks quality constitution

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021
The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Mathew Kukah, has advised politicians to exercise restraint in their involvement in religion because it can ignite passion. Kukah stated this in his keynote address at the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday. While decrying the spate of insecurity Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines today
Politics Headlines Today
[Tue-26-Oct-2021]
#EndSARS protest memorial victim seeks Lagos Govt’s assistance – Vanguard
#NESG27: 1,436 school children, 17 teachers kidnapped in 10 months ‘UNICEF – Vanguard
12m Households Have Benefitted From NSIP, Says Minister – Leadership
13 days after, journalists protest missing Vanguard reporter – Guardian
13,800 passports uncollected at Lagos Immigration offices – PM News
13,800 passports uncollected at Lagos offices, controller cries out – Vanguard
13,800…
Source: Punch Newspaper