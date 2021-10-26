Kukah warns politicians against using religion as tool, seeks quality constitution

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Mathew Kukah, has advised politicians to exercise restraint in their involvement in religion because it can ignite passion. Kukah stated this in his keynote address at the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday. While decrying the spate of insecurity Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

