LASU matriculates 6,648 students, announces 50% tuition refund

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021
The Lagos State University has announced a 50% refund on tuition for outstanding students of the state-owned university who achieve a cumulative grade point average of 4.50 every session. The revelation was made on Monday by the universitys Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, during an address to the new intakes at the 2020/21 matriculation ceremony Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper