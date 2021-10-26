One killed, another injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

One person is said to have been killed and another injured in a motor accident which occurred on Monday along the IBB way, near Women Development Centre, Uyo. The accident involved a Mack truck belonging to AMITEC construction company with number plate KPR321XA and a KVS King tricycle with number plate, JW740KET. The Sector Commander Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines today

Politics Headlines Today
[Tue-26-Oct-2021]

#EndSARS protest memorial victim seeks Lagos Govt’s assistance – Vanguard

#NESG27: 1,436 school children, 17 teachers kidnapped in 10 months ‘UNICEF – Vanguard

12m Households Have Benefitted From NSIP, Says Minister – Leadership

13 days after, journalists protest missing Vanguard reporter – Guardian

13,800 passports uncollected at Lagos Immigration offices – PM News

13,800 passports uncollected at Lagos offices, controller cries out – Vanguard

13,800 passports…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR