One killed, another injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021
One person is said to have been killed and another injured in a motor accident which occurred on Monday along the IBB way, near Women Development Centre, Uyo. The accident involved a Mack truck belonging to AMITEC construction company with number plate KPR321XA and a KVS King tricycle with number plate, JW740KET. The Sector Commander Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines today
Politics Headlines Today
[Tue-26-Oct-2021]
#EndSARS protest memorial victim seeks Lagos Govt’s assistance – Vanguard
#NESG27: 1,436 school children, 17 teachers kidnapped in 10 months ‘UNICEF – Vanguard
12m Households Have Benefitted From NSIP, Says Minister – Leadership
13 days after, journalists protest missing Vanguard reporter – Guardian
13,800 passports uncollected at Lagos Immigration offices – PM News
13,800 passports uncollected at Lagos offices, controller cries out – Vanguard
13,800 passports…
Source: Punch Newspaper