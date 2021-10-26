One killed, another injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

One person is said to have been killed and another injured in a motor accident which occurred on Monday along the IBB way, near Women Development Centre, Uyo. The accident involved a Mack truck belonging to AMITEC construction company with number plate KPR321XA and a KVS King tricycle with number plate, JW740KET. The Sector Commander Read More

Click here to read full news..