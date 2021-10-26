PSGs Verratti out for four weeks with hip injury

Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti faces four weeks out after injuring his hip during the 0-0 draw with Marseille at the weekend, his club said Tuesday. Verratti was replaced late in the first half of Sundays game and is set for another spell on the sidelines, having already missed a month of the Read More
