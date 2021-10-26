UK to train Nigerian Navy on fight against piracy, others

By
Headliners
-
16


Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The UK Government on Monday said it would train more personnel of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against criminalities like piracy, drugs smuggling and other crime-related activities. Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones, UKs Deputy High Commissioner, said this while briefing journalists on board of HMS Trent, a British Warship, in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.