Anambra poll: Security personnelll follow rules of engagement Monguno

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021
The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), has said that the security personnel deployed to Anambra for the November 6 governorship election will adhere to the rules of engagement to forestall any theatrical development during the process. He once again warned those planning to destabilise the elections to rethink because the security operatives Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper