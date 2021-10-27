ASUP rejects establishment of new polytechnics

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics on Tuesday said the establishment of Polytechnics in Nigeria is fast becoming mere constituency projects to satisfy political convenience. ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, stated this in Abuja at a two-day workshop themed: Advocacy Roundtable on the Future of Nigerian Polytechnics organised by the union. He said, We do not Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper