National Assembly backs mandatory vaccination for public workers

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The National Assembly has expressed its support for the planned mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of public workers in the federal and state civil service. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Chukwuka Utazi, told our correspondent in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday that the directive had the full backing of Read More
