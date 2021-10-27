NCC, others to combat e-fraud, standardise regional roaming tariffs

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The Nigerian Communications Commission and other telecoms regulators under the auspices of West African Telecoms Regulators Assembly are set to combat rising wave of electronic frauds, and standardising regional roaming tariffs in the sub-region. This will be done true the development of technical and regulatory modalities. Director Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde Read More
