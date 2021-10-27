Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021
The Indigenous People of Biafra has said the rendition of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Nigeria will not weaken its cause, but would rather destabilise the country. This is IPOB said by kidnapping and renditioning Kanu, the country committed an international crime, adding, The world doesnt need any further proof that IPOB is a peaceful Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-27-Oct-2021]
Oniduro singer Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi at 51
Why Fayemi was absent during visit to Tinubus residence Akeredolu
UN urges Sudan coup plotters to release prime minister, others
Nnamdi Kanus trial wont weaken Biafra struggle, IPOB tackles Garba Shehu
Mali parliament VP arrested over subversive remarks
Why EFCC detained me Ex-senate president Anyim
US to appeal UK refusal to extradite Assange
Anambra poll: Ohanaeze demands South-East govs, leaders meeting over IPOBs sit-at-home order
Cambridges…
Source: Punch Newspaper