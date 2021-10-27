NPHCDA denies advocating for $200m loan on mosquito net

By
Headliners
-
18


Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has stated that it did not advocate for $200m loan on mosquito nets. This was made known on Wednesday by the Agencys Head of Public Relations Unit, Mohammad Ohitoto, in a statement titled NPHCDA did not advocate for $200m loan for malaria nets. It was earlier reported that Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-27-Oct-2021]

NCC, others to combat e-fraud, standardise regional roaming tariffs

Oyo jailbreak: NCoS releases names, images of 122 escapees

NPHCDA denies advocating for $200m loan on mosquito net

FEC approves N621.2bn for NNPC to fix 21 federal roads

NAF denies Air Force vehicle plying BRT lane crushed Lagos artist to death

PICTORIAL: Buhari meets Dangote, others at investment summit in Saudi Arabia

Senate panel rejects Buharis $700m loan request for water projects

FBN Holdings confirms Hassan-Odukale single-largest shareholder,…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR