Oyo jailbreak: NCoS releases names, images of 122 escapees

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021
The Nigerian Correctional Service has, on Wednesday, released the names and images of 122 inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State. The inmates had escaped the correctional centre on Friday, October 22, 2021, after unidentified gunmen attacked the facility. PUNCH had reported that the Federal Government had enlisted the help of Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper