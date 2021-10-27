Oyo jailbreak: NCoS releases names, images of 122 escapees

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The Nigerian Correctional Service has, on Wednesday, released the names and images of 122 inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State. The inmates had escaped the correctional centre on Friday, October 22, 2021, after unidentified gunmen attacked the facility. PUNCH had reported that the Federal Government had enlisted the help of Read More
