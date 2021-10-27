We have relative peace in southern Kaduna, PlateauGOC 3, Ali

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

General Officer Commanding 3 division, Maj. General Ibrahim Ali has revealed that normalcy has returned to Plateau and southern Kaduna. Ali made this known in Gombe Government House on Tuesday while explaining the reason he delayed his courtesy visit to the governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya. The GOC stressed that despite taking over Operation Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.