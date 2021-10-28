Emmanuel flays neglect of elderly over witchcraft in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has condemned the rising elderly-witch syndrome where the aged are abandoned and dubbed as witches by the younger generation in the state. Emmanuel said this in Uyo while speaking as the guest of honour at the birthday thanksgiving and book presentation by Mkpisong Ememobong Essien, who celebrated his 80th Read More
