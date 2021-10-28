Ex-agric minister Abba Ruma dies at 59

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021
Former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr.Abba Sayyadi Ruma, died on Wednesday morning at 59 Ruma from Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State was a Minister under the late President Musa Yaradua. Family sources said the late Minister died in a London hospital, although the cause of his death were yet to be Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-27-Oct-2021]
NCC, others to combat e-fraud, standardise regional roaming tariffs
Oyo jailbreak: NCoS releases names, images of 122 escapees
NPHCDA denies advocating for $200m loan on mosquito net
FEC approves N621.2bn for NNPC to fix 21 federal roads
NAF denies Air Force vehicle plying BRT lane crushed Lagos artist to death
PICTORIAL: Buhari meets Dangote, others at investment summit in Saudi Arabia
Senate panel rejects Buharis $700m loan request for water projects
FBN Holdings confirms Hassan-Odukale single-largest…
Source: Punch Newspaper