Ex-agric minister Abba Ruma dies at 59

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr.Abba Sayyadi Ruma, died on Wednesday morning at 59 Ruma from Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State was a Minister under the late President Musa Yaradua. Family sources said the late Minister died in a London hospital, although the cause of his death were yet to be Read More

Click here to read full news..