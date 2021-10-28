FBN Holdings confirms Hassan-Odukale single-largest shareholder, Otedola second

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

FBN Holdings Plc has confirmed that Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale is the single-largest shareholder in the company. A statement signed by the company secretary, Seye Kosoko, on Wednesday confirmed that Hassan-Odukale and Mr Femi Otedola as the only shareholders with more than five per cent shareholding in the company. Hassan-Odukale owns 5.36 per cent while Otedola Read More

