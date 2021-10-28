Killings: Imo communities rue missed windfalls as church moves popular crusade to Lagos

The four-day crusade of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, which had overtime been hosted yearly in January at Umuaguma, Mgbidi, Imo State, will not be held in the town next year as announced by the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, as a result of what is believed to be security concerns in the South-East. Read More
