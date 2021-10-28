Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021
The family of an artist, Ifeanyi Kalu, has been thrown into mourning after personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, accused of driving on the Bus Rapid Transit lane to navigate their way to a destination in Lagos State, allegedly crushed him to death. PUNCH Metro gathered that Kalu was on his way to work in Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-27-Oct-2021]
NCC, others to combat e-fraud, standardise regional roaming tariffs
Oyo jailbreak: NCoS releases names, images of 122 escapees
NPHCDA denies advocating for $200m loan on mosquito net
FEC approves N621.2bn for NNPC to fix 21 federal roads
NAF denies Air Force vehicle plying BRT lane crushed Lagos artist to death
PICTORIAL: Buhari meets Dangote, others at investment summit in Saudi Arabia
Senate panel rejects Buharis $700m loan request for water projects
FBN Holdings confirms Hassan-Odukale single-largest shareholder, Otedola second
PSC…
Source: Punch Newspaper