Ogun Congress: Amosuns faction snubs APC appeal panel

Published by Punch on Thu, 28 Oct 2021
Members of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress loyal to Ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun, were conspicuously absent as the APC State Congress Appeal Committee concluded its assignment on Wednesday. Chairman of the appeal panel, Patrick Obahiagbon, announced to reporters that the committee which held public sittings on Tuesday and Wednesday, did not receive Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper