PICTORIAL: Buhari meets Dangote, others at investment summit in Saudi Arabia

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday met with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, at an investment summit in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement titled, President Buhari, Nigerian delegation participate in 5th future investment initiative Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper