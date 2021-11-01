Imo police arrest nurse for allegedly trafficking two children

Published by Punch on Mon, 01 Nov 2021
The Imo State Police Command has arrested a nurse, Ngozi Eboson, for allegedly trafficking two children to one, Mrs Chinyere Ohanyere popular known as Madam Chichi. A police source who confided in our correspondent on Monday said that the nurse was arrested in the Owerri West area of the state after some operatives of the Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Mon-01-Nov-2021]
Source: Punch Newspaper