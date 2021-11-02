Published by Punch on Tue, 02 Nov 2021
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, The governor also said the government will find out what went wrong and punish those indicted in the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Monday. The Governor, as a Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Tue-02-Nov-2021]
BREAKING: Death toll rises to 14 in Lagos building collapse
BREAKING: Lagos building caves in
BREAKING: IGP arrives scene of Ikoyi collapsed building
Army arrests two suspected IPOB, ESN members over invasion of Enugu Community
BREAKING: Imo Assembly removes deputy speaker
[BREAKING] Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu suspends Lagos building agency boss
Ikoyi building collapse: Families of trapped victims beg to join rescue operations
Burna Boy, mum accused of extortion, promoter demands N28m refund
Source: Punch Newspaper