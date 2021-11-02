INEC records 3.9 million new voters

By
Headliners
-
14


Published by Punch on Tue, 02 Nov 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the number of fresh registrants in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration has hit 3,899,238. This is contained in the CVR weekly update released on Monday night. The breakdown of the pre-registration statistics shows that Osun State has the highest number of online registrants with 453,949; followed Read More
