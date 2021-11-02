Niger Delta women give FG one-week ultimatum over NDDC board

Scores of women from the Niger Delta region have threatened to march round the streets of Port Harcourt as well as the corporate headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission naked if the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), fails to inaugurate a substantive board of the commission within seven days. The women, including activists,
