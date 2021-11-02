Police recruitments must conform to federal character principle, Smith insists

Published by Punch on Tue, 02 Nov 2021

The Police Service Commission has scored the just-concluded police constable recruitment aptitude test high. The test which held nationwide on Friday and Saturday, is one of the requirements for the completion of the 2020 recruitment. The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police, who visited some of the South-Western states, expressed Read More

Click here to read full news..