Anambra poll: Defected Anambra deputy gov assures APC of victory

By
Headliners
-
8


Published by Punch on Tue, 02 Nov 2021

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, has assured his new party, the All Progressive Congress, of victory in the coming Anambra gubernatorial election. Okeke made this known on Tuesday when he received a caucus of the APC led by a member of the State House of Assembly representing Njikoka 1 Constituency, Timothy Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Tue-02-Nov-2021]

Anambra gov poll: Obaseki drums support for PDP candidate Ozigbo

Newcastle in talks with former Arsenal coach Unai Emery -Report

Obi Cubana: Not every wealthy person is fraudulent -DSS boss son

Champions League: Injured Messi out of PSG vs Leipzig

NCC to engage stakeholders on 5G spectrum auction

Anambra poll: Defected Anambra deputy gov assures APC of victory

Ikoyi building collapse: 19 dead, six victims hospitalised, three discharged

Nnamdi Kanu more important than Anambra election, release him for peace to…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR