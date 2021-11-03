BREAKING: Gunmen kill two policemen, cart away AK-47 rifle in Rivers

Two policemen on stop and search duty were on Tuesday night killed by gunmen who opened fire on them at the Okija axis of Mile One in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The two officers were attached to the Mile One Police Station, Diobu in Port Harcourt. The circumstances leading to the attack could not be Read More
