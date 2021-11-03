Published by Punch on Wed, 03 Nov 2021
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has said that despite the budgetary allocation for the operation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, many Nigerians were yet to benefit from the scheme. According to him, the scheme was established six years ago to provide quality basic health care services to all Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-03-Nov-2021]
Diri, Dickson sue for peace, unity at Bayelsa annual thanksgiving
Many Nigerians not benefiting from health care fund SGF
Amotekun arrests herbalist, accomplice with coffin hosting dismembered corpse
Onochies attacks on Igbo monarchs sacrilegious, odious, says Ohanaeze
APC convention date shaky, party battles crises in 13 states
Panic as cultists attack Okada rider with machete in Ogun
Strike continues as Cross River Speakers talks with labour fail
Group alleges attack on Akintoyes home, police deny…
Source: Punch Newspaper