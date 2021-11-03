Michelle Wu becomes Bostons first female, person of colour elected as Mayor

Published by Punch on Wed, 03 Nov 2021

Boston voters have elected City Councilor Michelle Wu as mayor. She has made history by becoming the citys first woman and person of colour to be elected to the post. Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan broke a 199-year streak of white male city leaders. She moved to the city from Chicago. Read More
