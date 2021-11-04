Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah extends contract until 2026





Chelseas promising young defender Trevoh Chalobah signed a four-and-a-half-year contract extension with the Premier League leaders on Thursday. Chalobah, who can also play in midfield, has established himself in Thomas Tuchels squad since making his debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in August. The 22-year-old youth academy graduate has played 10 times this Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper