The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given conditions under which the survivors of the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, would be discharged from the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina. Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the hospital on Thursday stated that the survivors would only be discharged when the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper