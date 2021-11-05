Hundreds of retirees on Friday blocked the Cross River State Governors office to demand the payment of their pension and gratuities. Some of them carried placards with various inscriptions such as Governor Ayade pay our pension and gratuities, Pensioners are dying due to non-payment of pension and gratuities, Ayade harmonise pension, among others. The retirees Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Retirees block Ayades office in Calabar, demand pension, gratuities