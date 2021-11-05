Why I didnt record my conversation with Osinbajo Comedienne, Taaooma

Nigerian comedienne, Apaokaji Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma, on Friday stated that she couldnt record her conversation with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo because her electronic gadgets were collected upon entry at the Presidential Villa. In a long Twitter thread on Friday, the skit maker mentioned that she might have declined the invitation if she had Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

