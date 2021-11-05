Nigerian comedienne, Apaokaji Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma, on Friday stated that she couldnt record her conversation with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo because her electronic gadgets were collected upon entry at the Presidential Villa. In a long Twitter thread on Friday, the skit maker mentioned that she might have declined the invitation if she had Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Why I didnt record my conversation with Osinbajo Comedienne, Taaooma