The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Oye has expressed reservations over the governorship poll in the state. Oye while voting at Amawbia Ward 3, Polling Unit 003 in Awka South LGA, expressed dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the BIVAS machine. He said, With the massive turnout of voters at the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra Decides: APGA chairman, predecessor, unhappy over governorship poll