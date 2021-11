Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today the 2nd edition of the Nigeria-Cote dIvoire Bi-National Commission meeting in Abidjan. This was announced by his media aide, Laolu Akande, in a statement titled, VP Osinbajo To Attend 2nd Edition of Nigeria-Cote dIvoire Bi-National Commission in Abidjan. According to the statement, Osinbajo and Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper