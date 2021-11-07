The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has extended his early lead in the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday. From the 19 local governments results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, the former Central Bank of Nigerias governor won in 17. This is as election Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra election: APGAs Soludo leads as INEC announces results for 19 LGAs