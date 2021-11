A Knight of St. Christopher, Uchie Obiajulu, has apologised to human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), for defaming him in a viral WhatsApp post and accusing him of chasing donations through Non-Governmental Organisations. Obiajulu made the apology in a public statement which was also sent to the Anglican Communion on the Peninsular in Ajah, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper