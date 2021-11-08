WAEC to conduct NIN registration for WASSCE candidates

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education has mandated the West African Examinations Council to conduct National Identification Number registration for candidates registering for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. This was disclosed in a memorandum to zonal coordinators, titled, Registration Of Candidates For WASSCE (SC) And PC With The National Identification Number Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

