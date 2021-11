At least 18 people died when an artisanal goldmine collapsed in southern Niger near the border with Nigeria, the local mayor said on Monday. The provisional death toll is 18 people, whom we buried this morning, Adamou Gueraou, mayor of Dan-Issa district, told AFP of Sundays disaster. There were also seven hospitalised with injuries, he Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper