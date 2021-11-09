Adamawa judiciary handled 100,000 cases during COVID-19, remits N6m as IGR to state

The Acting Chief Judge of Adamawa State, Honourable Justice Nathan Musa, said the state judiciary entertained a total of One hundred thousand court cases comprising of civil, criminal, and appeals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Justice Nathan lamented the challenges that confronted the judiciary during the outgoing legal year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but noted Read More
