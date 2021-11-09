A coalition of over 70 civil rights organisations under the aegis of Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room on Tuesday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to upload the results on the iRev portal immediately after the counting, sorting and announcement of results at the pooling units levels in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra election: INEC should upload Ihiala results on portal now Situation Room