The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo, said he supported and voted for All Progressives Grand Alliance in the Ihiala supplementary election in Anambra, on Tuesday. Nwakpo disclosed this to newsmen after voting at his polling unit 004 Ward 01 at Umuatani Hall, Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper