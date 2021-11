The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said the plan by the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, to come back in 2023 to rule the state, is a wild goose chase. He said Kwara was blacklisted for the looting of the UBEC funds in 2013 by the former PDP administration. The governor in a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper