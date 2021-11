A retired Air Vice-Marshal, Muhammad Maisaka and his grandson have been killed by gunmen at their residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna. The Kaduna State Police Commands Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, in Kaduna. Jalige, who said the incident occurred in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper