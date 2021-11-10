Whistleblower app safe, provides intelligence EFCC

By
Headliners
-
1



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that its whistleblower mobile application, Eagle Eye, has been achieving its objectives by producing a steady stream of intelligence since it was unveiled in July. The commission added that it was pleased with its performance despite criticisms from some users who posted negative reviews against the application. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR