Leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Thursday, said his group will pressure the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to realise the restructuring of the country before the 2023 general elections. The 93-year-old chieftain stated this while addressing the press at the Wheat Baker Hotel in the Ikoyi area of Lagos Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper