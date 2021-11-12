Supporters of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of Concerned APC Stakeholders have demanded the immediate resignation of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee. The Spokesman for the group, Ayo Olalowo, made the demand at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, saying the committee had been unable to resolve Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today APC stakeholders demand immediate resignation of Buni-led caretaker committee