Baby theft: Judge rejects request to bar journalists from covering proceeding

Justice Adeyemi Fasanmi of the Ondo State High Court on Thursday, rejected a prayer by a lawyer, Steve Adebowale, to bar journalists from covering the trial of two government officials who allegedly stole a baby delivered by a mentally challenged woman, Deborah Iretioluwa Olorundare. The two staffers of the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
