Paul Agu Igwe and Nnamdi O. Madichie In September 2021, Coal City University, Enugu in partnership with the University of Lincoln, UK and an ecosystem player, African Development Institute of Research Methodology, Enugu, Nigeria were awarded a research grant worth 60,000 by the British Council to develop synergies for the advancement of graduates employability, entrepreneurial Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper