Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that of the 4,860 recorded prisoners who have escaped from various custodial centres nationwide since 2020 till date, 954 have been recaptured; leaving 3,906 on the run. This is as he affirmed that his ministry, as well as the National Identity Management Commission, has adequate data on all Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper